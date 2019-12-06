Russian hackers charged with Evil Corp attacks

The American government has raised charges against two Russians who are allegedly running Evil Corp – one of the most destructive cybercrime organisations of the past decade.

According to the media, the two individuals in question are Maksim Yakubets and Igor Turashev. They are being charged with theft and fraud. It seems as they have been using phishing and malware to steal millions of dollars from victims in more than 40 countries around the world, including schools and religious organisations.

Discussing the news at a press conference, Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said the attacks were among "the worst computer hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade".

Yakubets is said to be the leader of the grup, while Turashev is allegedly the group's administrator.

The pair, who are thought to be in Russia, allegedly were the masterminds behind Bugat / Dridex malware which was used to steal more than $100 million. They also used Zeus, another malware, to steal $70 million directly from the victims' bank accounts.

The US Treasury also argues that Yakubets has been working for the Russian government since 2017 on various cybercrime projects, including stealing confidential documents and "cyber-enabled operations".

Eight members of the group have already been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison, and the US government issued sanctions against 17 individuals and seven "entities," including businesses that seem to be tied to the group.