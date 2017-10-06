Russian hackers stole NSA cyber-defence files

Russian security firm Kaspersky has once again been accused of wrongdoing in the US in a new case involving hacking of the National Security Association (NSA).

A couple of years ago, Russian hackers reportedly stole important documents from US agencies, and the finger of blame has now been pointed at Kaspersky.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Russian hackers stole some files in 2015, that describe how the US government defends its agencies from cyber-attacks, as well as how it breaches other countries’ networks and what kinds of code it uses to do that.

Where does Kaspersky fit in the picture? Well, apparently, the stolen files were identified through Kaspersky security software which an NSA contractor used. The same contractor took some classified files from the NSA and saved them on his personal computer.

Now, it is yet unclear how Kaspersky identified the files, or its role in the incident. The company dismissed the entire thing as false accusations.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Kaspersky "has not been provided any information or evidence substantiating this alleged incident, and as a result, we must assume that this is another example of a false accusation."

Kaspersky Lab and its software has been under a lot of scrutiny lately, especially after the US elections and the talk of a rigged system. Last June, the Senate proposed a bill to ban Kaspersky Lab from the Department of Defense. This August, the media were reporting that the FBI was warning companies not to use Kaspersky products. Best Buy stopped selling them last month.

Image source: Shutterstock/AlexLMX