Russian hackers were using Kaspersky tools for spying, Israeli forces claim

Israeli intelligence officials have revealed that Russian government hackers utilised the same Kaspersky Lab antivirus software used worldwide by 400 million people as well as a number of government agencies.

Over two years ago, Israeli intelligence officials hacked into the company's network and this is where they discovered that state-sponsored hackers also used its popular antivirus software.

They then warned their US counterparts of the threat that Russian government hackers posed to anyone using Kaspersky's products with an emphasis on how government agencies could be especially vulnerable.

The Israeli spies also uncovered network hacking tools on the company's network that originated from the US National Security Agency (NSA).

The NSA then conducted their own investigation into these claims which revealed that the Russian government had access to its proprietary tools and software after acquiring them from one of their employees who had stored the files on his personal computer at home that ran Kaspersky's antivirus software.

However, it is still unclear as to what other documents the Russian hackers may have obtained when using the company's software as a back door to gain access to and gather sensitive information.

US intelligence agencies have since banned the use of Kasperky's products and the initial report from the Israeli officials likely had a hand in convincing them to do so.

The company's co-founder and chief executive, Eugene Kaspersky once again denied working with the Russian government, saying:

“Kaspersky Lab has never helped, nor will help, any government in the world with its cyberespionage efforts.”

Even if the company is free of any wrongdoing, it will be quite hard to win over the public and government agencies after this whole debacle.

