Russia blamed for German government cyberattack

Russian hackers have once again been accused of another major cyber attack, this time against Germany.

The country’s government is investigating a data breach of private networks for defence and interior ministry, the BBC reports.

The prime suspect it the notorious Fancy Bear hacking group, AKA APT28, which has been linked to other high-profile attacks in the past, including suggestions it interfered in the 2016 US election.

Fancy Bear was also being linked to an attack on the German parliament in 2015. When it comes to this latest breach, it seems that the Germans noticed it back in December. The group was trying to inject the internal communications network with malware.

"We can confirm that the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and intelligence services are investigating a cyber-security incident concerning the federal government's information technology and networks," a German interior ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, the attack was “isolated” and “under control”, but did not mention Russians.

Fancy Bear is also known as Strontium, and has also previously been linked with an attack on Windows users, through a zero-day flaw.

