Sage: Why embracing tech can be the key to smashing your productivity problems

Sage has laid out an ambitious new plan to help Britain's businesses conquer their productivity puzzle for good.

The payments firm, which says it is used by a huge 53 per cent of UK firms to pay their employees, is looking to lead the fightback against lost productivity in businesses across the nation.

Speaking at a media roundtable attended by ITProPortal, Sage CEO Stephen Kelly laid out the company’s goal to promote a new vision of Britain powered by productivity-boosting technology.

“We're very passionate in addressing the productivity issue,” he said, “our mission is to support businesses across the nation - especially small and medium-sized businesses."

To help businesses realise the scale of the issue, Sage has launched a live tracker that looks to visualise the amount of time spent on unnecessary tasks.

In just a short time, the tracker found that that lost productivity caused by secondary admin is costing British SMBs over £1,200 a second, or several hours a week for every business.

Kelly noted that the problems were felt more profoundly to businesses located in certain parts of the UK, especially those struggling with a lack of skills or developed digital infrastructure.

Sage’s research found that businesses located in the highest-ranking local authorities were 26 times more productive than those in the lowest rank, showing huge discrepancies across the nation.

"It's a complex issue...but clearly there's a huge gap,” Kelly noted, before laying out Sage’s aims to help boost Britain’s productivity.

The firm is pushing for a smart, open and digital Britain, that is able to attract the best talent to work at exciting new businesses.

"We should really promote open Britain as the most inclusive nation for technology talent,” Kelly said, “we want to be a talent magnet...we want everyone to look at Britain as a shining light."

Embracing digital tools such as online tax payments can help boost businesses of all sizes to maximise their productivity, with Sage providing many of the platforms needed.

For now, the company is looking to keep encouraging Britain’s SMBs though its services and tools, giving businesses a quick and straightforward way to ensure they stay on top of their finances.