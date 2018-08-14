Sainsbury's launches checkout-free London store

In an effort to make grocery shopping easier for customers, Sainsbury's has announced that it will introduce checkout-free shopping at one of its London stores.

While the supermarket has just recently begun accepting contactless payments, the company announced its plans to trial new “scan,pay and go” technology at one of its branches in Clapham North, London following a successful trial at one of its stores in London's Euston station.

Sainsbury's has promised the new checkout-free store won't lead to any job cuts and will utilise its existing SmartShop technology that allows customers to scan their items via an app and pay using Apple Pay.

While the SmartShop app is currently supported at 68 of the company's branches, it has already seen great success with 100,000 SmartShop transactions processed each week along with 3,000 to 4,000 new customer registrations.

Unlike Amazon's completely checkout-free store, Sainsbury's new store will still offer self-checkout as well as traditional checkout. The store will also have increased cameras and security staff to help deter would be shoplifters.

Sainsbury's Chief Digital Officer, Clodagh Moriarty explained why the supermarket has decided to launch a checkout-free store in a statement, saying:

"Technology and changing customer shopping habits have transformed the way people buy their groceries. Our teams are constantly working hard to bring new convenient shopping experiences to customers and we're delighted to be the first grocery retailer in the UK to offer customers the ability to shop checkout-free. The latest version of SmartShop, with its new payment feature, will make it super quick for customers to get in and out of the store for those that want to scan, pay and go."

If the Clapham trial is successful, the supermarket plans to upgrade other locations with its checkout-free technology in the comping months.

Image Credit: Sainsbury's