Salaries soaring as solo working becomes more popular

In the last 12 months, the average IT contractor day rates have jumped 9.11 per cent, and have hit £431, according to a new report by Experis. The Tech Cities Job Watch Survey says the UK’s Gig economy is picking up pace, with an almost double year-on-year growth in permanent salaries, up by 4.61 per cent.

The ‘freelance dream’, which includes higher pay and flexible hours is becoming a reality for a larger number of people, as now 15 per cent of the UK workforce works solo. There is now more demand for solo workers, than there is for permanent workers – 2.23 per cent against 1.95 per cent.

“Gig working and digital platforms make it very easy for tech professionals to go freelance and for employers to tap into global talent. With their skills highly sought after, IT experts can demand a premium as well as have their pick of projects,” says Geoff Smith, Managing Director at Experis.

“This trend is only set to rise. Sixty-nine per cent of IT managers will become increasingly reliant on temp staff to plug the growing skills gap and they believe 28 per cent of their workforce needs to be employed on a contingent basis to achieve tech transformation. As we navigate through times of uncertainty following Brexit, a flexible workforce that can be quickly scaled up or down will be more attractive too.”

loud has seen the biggest year-on-year growth in day rates (11.34 per cent), followed by IT security (4.98 per cent), and mobile (3.49 per cent).

Image source: Shutterstock/Kritchanut