Salesforce and Apple team up for major new partnership

Apple and Salesforce are teaming up to bring Siri and a bunch of other iOS features to enterprise customers. Salesforce broke the news, saying the two companies are entering a 'strategic partnership', which will see Salesforce's app redesigned to 'embrace the mobile platform'.

Besides the app, the two companies will be offering a new SDK and new development courses.

So first up, Salesforce and Apple will redesign the former’s mobile app and add functions such as Siri Shortcuts, Face ID and Business Chat, to name a few.

The company’s first-ever Trailhead Mobile App will be introduced on iOS first, as well.

The Salesforce Mobile SDK, optimised for Swift (Apple’s programming language), will enable devs to build iPhone and iPad apps.

And finally, Apple will be launching the Get Started with iOS App Development Trail, which will teach anyone how to build native iOS apps in Xcode with Swift.

The Get started with iOS App Development Trail is available right now, while the SDK will come “by the end of 2018”. The new mobile app will be released in early 2019, while the first-ever Trailhead Mobile App will launch ‘next year’.

“We’re excited to work with Salesforce and that their industry-leading CRM will embrace native iOS and deliver exclusive new features on iPhone and iPad,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With the powerful combination of iPhone, iPad and iOS — the best hardware and software for business — together with native Salesforce apps and the new Salesforce SDK, we can deliver great customer experiences for businesses around the world.”

Image Credit: Pio3 / Shutterstock