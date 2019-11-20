Salesforce and AWS want to transform call centres

Amazon and Salesforce are tightening up on an already lucrative partnership with a new joint cloud offering, focused on technology for customer service centres.

The deal means that Salesforce will enrich its Service Cloud Voice product with Amazon Connect, AWS’ call centre solution. The two companies are hoping this partnership will make call centre workers’ lives and work easier.

AWS content is also coming to Salesforce’s free online learning platform Trailhead, it was said.

“Salesforce already relies on AWS as its primary public cloud provider,” a press release announcing the deal, reads.

“For years AWS and Salesforce have had a deep relationship, and we share a commitment to integrate our services to provide customers with industry leading, enhanced solutions,” AWS Vice President Ariel Kelman said in the statement.

“We are delighted that Salesforce has chosen Amazon Connect as its preferred contact centre technology and by bringing AWS content onto Trailhead, we are continuing to enable businesses to leverage the full power of both platforms to provide world-class customer service.”

This is not an exclusive deal, though. Salesforce’s partners and customers will be able to choose solutions from Cisco, Avaya or Genesys, Patrick Beyries, VP of product management for Service Cloud told Tech Crunch.

Salesforce will also get transcriptions of all calls, which it will then use with its AI Einstein. The AI can read the calls and offer the next best action – in real time.

“As this conversation evolves, the consumer is explaining what their problem is, and Einstein is [monitoring] that conversation. As the conversation gets to a critical mass, Einstein begins to understand what the content is about and suggests a specific solution to the agent,” Beyries said.

The tools should become generally available in summer 2020.