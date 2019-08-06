Salesforce announces new UK CEO

Salesforce has announced that Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia will become its new UK and Ireland CEO.

Dame Gadhia will take up her new post from October 1, with the company saying it hopes she will be “leading the business through its next stage of growth”.

Prior to joining Salesforce, Jayne-Anne was Chief Executive at Virgin Money for 11 years (2007 – 2018), and was recognised in the New Year’s Honours for her contribution to financial services and women in the finance industry.

“Jayne-Anne is one of the most respected CEOs in the UK and we are thrilled to welcome her to Salesforce,” said Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO, Salesforce and Keith Block co-CEO, Salesforce.

“The UKI is our largest market outside the US and with Jayne-Anne's leadership we are well positioned to move into the next stage of growth and success for Salesforce, our customers, partners and communities."

She is the founder of the start-up Snoop, as well as the co-founder of Virgin Direct in 1995. Also, she spent six years at Aviva (previously known as Norwich Union).

In November 2016 she was appointed as the UK Government’s Women in Finance Champion, and in July 2017 she became a founder member of its Business Diversity and Inclusion Group. In 2018 she was named Leader of the Year at the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards. She was made a Dame in the 2019 New Year Honours list.

“This is a different kind of business, with deeply held values and a true focus on transforming the experience of every customer through cutting edge technology,” she commented.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team as we continue to invest and support Salesforce’s growing customer base in UKI.”