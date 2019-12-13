Salesforce appoints new President and COO

Salesforce has revealed a major executive move with the appointment of Bret Taylor as President and Chief Operating Officer -.

Taylor had previously been the company's President and Chief Product Officer, but now will be moving up to take charge of Salesforce’s global product vision, engineering, security, marketing and communications.

He will continue reporting to Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff.

"Bret has been the chief architect of our product vision, development and go-to-market strategy, driving success for our customers with our industry-leading Customer 360 platform," said Salesforce Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff. "His expanded portfolio of responsibilities will enable us to drive even greater customer success and innovation as we experience rapid growth at scale."

"Bret has been an amazing leader and partner throughout his time at Salesforce," said Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block. "This is the natural next step for our company as we continue to drive innovation and deliver the incredible experiences our customers expect from Salesforce."

Taylor seems to have a history of moving up the ranks of a company that buys out his startup. He founded FriendFeed in 2007, which was acquired by Facebook in 2009. He later went on to become the social network giant’s Chief Technology Officer.

He founded Quip around 2012, a collaborative productivity software suite for web and mobile, which was then acquired by Salesforce in 2016. Describing his previous work, Salesforce says he spent most of his career building “widely used products for businesses and consumers”.

He was also employed by Google for a while, working on Google Maps, and is a member of Twitter’s board of directors.