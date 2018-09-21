Salesforce brings voice to CRM with new Einstein Voice Assistant

In an effort to bring the benefits of voice control to its users, Salesforce has announced a new platform service called Einstein Voice that will transform the way its users work by allowing them to get personalised daily briefings and make conversational updates to Salesforce.

Einstein Voice will allow users to conversationally update Salesforce which removes the friction of repetitive administrative tasks like data entry. The company's new voice assistant will even automatically transform the unstructured voice data into action by updating Salesforce records, notifying team members and creating tasks.

The new service also brings personalised daily briefings to Salesforce so that users can start off each day with a tailored readout of key Salesforce metrics and priorities using only their voice. These briefings can even be configured by admins to focus on what each business user cares about most whether that be the day's schedule, key opportunity updates or an overview of their team's workload.

Einstein Voice will even allow business users to quickly and easily obtain the critical information they need in Salesforce. Previously users had to manually open and filter dashboards to get the information they need but now they can use their voice to pull up Einstein Analytics dashboards and search for even the smallest details.

Co-Founder and CTO of Salesforce, Parker Harris explained why the company decided to launch Einstein Voice, saying:

“We’re in the midst of an incredible technological shift, where the power of voice is fundamentally changing the way we work. Einstein Voice will usher in a new era of conversational CRM, delivering new levels of productivity and redefining customer experiences with voice technology.”

