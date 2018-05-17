Salesforce - How smart technology can get you ready for the “Fourth Industrial Revolution”

Salesforce has kicked off its Salesforce World Tour event in London today by highlighting the impact that new and evolving technologies will have on businesses of all sizes.

Salesforce global CMO Simon Mulchay called out the importance of updating technology to ensure businesses are ready for the so-called “fourth industrial revolution” in order to stay one step ahead of the competition.

“There is a major change going on in the world right now,” Mulcahy told around 12,000 attendees at the event, “the sheer speed of impact that is hitting us all...it's a major technology revolution, we're seeing this every day."

The company also released new research which showed that although many young people believe they need further training to cope with the upheaval caused by the fourth industrial revolution, few companies are currently providing this.

Surveying 2,000 people across the UK, Salesforce's study found that 91 per cent of UK adults believe that it is important that employers provide training in technologies relevant to future jobs - however only 27 per cent thought that the opportunities currently offered by employers are adequate enough to keep workers on top of technological skills throughout their working lives.

"Businesses, the government and education institutions have a combined responsibility to help employees to mitigate the risks and realise the benefits that come with the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This requires a fundamental transformation of what we consider to be ‘education’," said Andrew Lawson, executive vice president and general manager UK, Salesforce.

“Shifting to a model of continuous lifelong learning is essential when the pace of technological advancements is rapidly increasing. Employers can play their part by recognising other forms of learning and experience equally, alongside more traditional paths and support their staff to embrace ongoing training and education. This way, businesses can ensure that fair opportunities are provided to people across the UK, while building a diverse team that is best-placed to support the workplace of the future.”

Salesforce has enjoyed an extremely successful few years, with 2017 seeing both financial success and major partnerships with fellow technology giants.

Mulcahy revealed research with analyst firm IDC which estimated that Salesforce’s activities will provide a £100 billion impact on UK GDP and 3.3 million jobs by 2022.

The company revealed a major expansion to its UK presence earlier this week, growing to nine floors across its eponymous London tower, and will also be opening a second UK data centre in 2019.

"Salesforce empowers trailblazers..that's what we do,” Mulcahy concluded, “everything we do is about putting you at the centre of our universe"