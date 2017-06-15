Salesforce launches AI-powered analytics platform

Salesforce has revealed the launch of its most advanced CRM analytics platform yet.

Called Einstein Analytics, this platform leverages artificial intelligence to the analytics workflow, allowing users to automatically create CRM insights. The AI will also be able to recommend actions which improve customer service and boost sales, as well as helping optimise marketing campaigns.

Salesforce says that the platform will come with role-specific KPIs, providing users with an “intuitive, self-service way” to gain access to newest data from any device.

One of the tool’s main features is called Einstein Discovery – which conducts thousands of statistical checks to check the validity of trends and offer ‘intelligent explanations’ to the patterns it identifies.

Salesforce is rounding things off with Trailhead, its interactive, guided and gamified learning platform which offers 12 online learning modules.

Sales Analytics and Service Analytics are generally available starting at $75 per user, per month, Salesforce said, adding that B2B Marketing Analytics is generally available today for $300 per month, for up to five users.

Einstein Discovery is generally available starting at $75 per user, per month, while Custom Einstein Analytics Apps are generally available starting at $150 per user, per month.

You can learn more about Einstein Discovery (and sign up for a free trial) on this link. Information on Einstein Analytics can be found here, and Trailhead here.

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock