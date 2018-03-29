Salesforce launches Integration Cloud

Following its recent purchase of MuleSoft for $6.5bn, Salesforce has announced Integration Cloud to help lay the groundwork needed to integrate its latest acquisition into the Salesforce family.

Although it is far too early to fully utilise MuleSoft's product set, the company's new product will make it much easier to do so once the deal between the two closes in July.

The Integration Cloud is made up of three pieces: the Integration Platform, Integration Builder and Integration Experiences. The Integration Platform will be based on MuleSoft's products once the deal goes through while the Integration Builder is a tool that allows users to bring together a complete picture of a customer from Salesforce tools. Finally Integration Experiences will help brands build customised experiences using all of the information gathered from all of Salesforce's tools.

Integration Cloud will also include a new workflow tool called Lighting Flow that lets Salesforce customers build workflows from the customer data in Salesforce CRM.

The company is even adding AI to its new product with support for Einstein to help users build intelligence into any app and there will also be some Trailhead education components to further educate customers as to how to use these new tools.

While perhaps a bit early, this is still a typical Salesforce launch intended to put the idea of integration into customers' minds. Once the deal between the company and MuleSoft is complete, users can expect a deeper set of products and services that fully utilises both businesses' toolsets.

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock