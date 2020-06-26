Salesforce launches new all-in-one suite for remote-first world

Global CRM giant Salesforce believes the widespread shift to remote working has brought about permanent changes to the business landscape. With this in mind, the firm has unveiled a new set of tools designed specifically to cater to the needs of the post-pandemic world.

Salesforce Anywhere combines new technologies with old to deliver an all-in-one suite to help businesses maintain productivity and customer relations in a remote-first environment.

The platform includes Salesforce Customer 360, together with new industry-specific technology from Vlocity; Mulesoft to integrate all data sources and Tableau to analyse that data; and the new Einstein Recommendations for Trailhead – an AI solution providing a “personalised, intelligent learning experience tailored to every individual’s career goals”.

Salesforce Anywhere also includes embedded chats, alerts, comments and video, as well as a new employee service solution and new employee data model, helping businesses “build, manage and scale employee apps and services quickly and securely”.

Salesforce expects the Salesforce Anywhere app to enter general availability next month, albeit in beta. The final version of the product, meanwhile, should hit the shelves in the fourth quarter of the year.

“The Covid-19 crisis has taught us that companies must be able to sell, service, market and collaborate from anywhere, and that won’t change in a post-pandemic world,” said Bret Taylor, President and COO at Salesforce.

“With Salesforce Anywhere we’re empowering customers of every size, location and industry to digitally transform with confidence in this all-digital, work-from-anywhere world."