Salesforce names new co-CEO

Salesforce is set to embark on a new era of leadership after announcing the appointment of a new co-CEO.

Keith Block has been promoted to share the top job with founder Marc Benioff, marking the first time the CRM firm has had more than a single leader.

Prior to his promotion, Block had been working as Salesforce's COO since February 2016, having also previously acted as vice chairman, president and as a director since joining the company in June 2013.

“Salesforce’s success is a testament to Marc’s visionary leadership, which has created an unparalleled culture of trust, innovation and equality, as well as a relentless focus on customer success,” Block said.

“I’m honored to be co-CEO and to leverage each of our strengths as we lead Salesforce, our employees, customers and partners into the future.”

Block's appointment was heralded by his co-CEO, who will continue to act as Salesforce chairman of the board.

“Keith has been my trusted partner in running Salesforce for the past five years, and I’m thrilled to welcome him as co-CEO,” Benioff said. “Keith has outstanding operational expertise and corporate leadership experience, and I could not be happier for his promotion and this next level of our partnership.”

The company stated that Benioff will lead, "Salesforce’s vision and innovation in areas including technology, marketing, stakeholder engagement and culture," with Block leading the company’s growth strategy, execution and operations.