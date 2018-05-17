Salesforce reveals major UK expansion

Salesforce has announced a major expansion to its UK operations as it looks to boost its presence even further.

Ahead of its Salesforce World Tour event in London today, the company revealed the opening of its new Innovation Centre at its eponymous tower in the UK capital.

Opened by Margot James, Minister for Digital and the Creative Industries, the new facility will allow major Salesforce customers including the likes of Aston Martin and Hive to benefit from a more collaborative environment.

“We are determined to make the UK the best place to start and grow a digital business, so it is fantastic that Salesforce has chosen London for its first European Innovation Centre. The investment will allow businesses across the country to increase their productivity and strengthen our position as a global leader in technology and innovation,” James said.

Alongside the office expansion, Salesforce have also announced that the company will be opening a second UK data centre in 2019. The launch will allow Salesforce to keep growing its UK customer base, and be run from 100 per cent renewable energy.

“The opening of our first European Innovation Centre at Salesforce Tower London and our increased data centre capacity in the UK underscores both our partnership with UK businesses and our growth in this market,” said Andrew Lawson, executive vice president and general manager, UK, Salesforce.

“These facilities will help our trailblazing customers and partners to drive innovation and connect with their customers in a whole new way.”