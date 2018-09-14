Salesforce reveals Step Up program to help fight climate change

During the recent Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS) in San Francisco, Salesforce announced the launch of the Step Up Declaration to help combat climate change.

The company is joined by HP, Autodesk, Bloomberg, Uber, WeWork and others with a total of 21 companies currently signed on to be a part of the declaration.

According to a press release announcing the Step Up Declaration, the declaration will be “a new alliance dedicated to harnessing the power of emerging technologies and the fourth industrial revolution to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all economic sectors and ensure a climate turning point by 2020.”

The companies that signed the declaration acknowledge the societal threat that climate change poses though they also see a business opportunity to invest in climate solutions.

Salesforce, which is responsible for the creation of the declaration, has committed to achieving 100 per cent renewable energy by 2022 and the company will also work alongside its suppliers to set their own emissions reduction targets by 2025.

The ride-sharing service Lyft has committed to full carbon neutrality and renewable energy while WeWork has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2023.

Many of the other companies that have signed the Step Up Declaration have committed to Science Based Targets that are “in line with the level of decarbonization required to keep global temperature increase below two degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial temperatures”.

We will likely hear more regarding the Step Up Declaration as more companies sign on and those that have begin to reduce their carbon emissions and environmental impact.

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock