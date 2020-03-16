Salesforce UK boss steps down

Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia has resigned from her role as Salesforce UK CEO, after just six months in the job.

Her shoes will be filled by the current EVP and GM for Salesforce UK and Ireland, Paul Smith.

According to CityAM, Gadhia will now focus her attention on fintech start-up Snoop, which recently received financial backing from Salesforce’s venture investing firm, but will stay on at Salesforce in an advisory capacity.

Gadhia is the co-founder of Virgin Direct and became the CEO of Virgin Money in 2007, where she served until 2018. She was then hired by Salesforce, reportedly for her financial expertise.

“I would like to thank Jayne-Anne for her vision and passion in leading Salesforce UK and Ireland,” said Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO. “We look forward to continuing to work with her in her role as a strategic advisor to Salesforce and wish Snoop enormous success.”

Less than a month ago, the company’s co-CEO Keith Block abandoned the post, leaving Marc Benioff as the sole CEO and Chair.