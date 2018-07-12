Salesforce's Einstein AI can now handle customer service

Salesforce is rolling out customer service capabilities in the latest upgrade to its Einstein AI with the aim of making things easier for its clients.

Up until now Einstein functioned as an assistant that aided Salesforce users in making predictions using the data collected from the company's SaaS platform with one version of the AI was also capable of making suggestions to customer service workers.

With the latest upgrade though, Salesforce is expanding on its customer service offerings with Einstein Bots for Service which can automate routine service requests and enable frictionless agent handoffs.

Customer service is often quite expensive for businesses because they have to train numerous employees who often tire of the tedious job quickly. This makes the whole ordeal even more costly and often leads to unsatisfied customers.

By introducing chatbots, businesses can take some of the burden off of customer service representatives while appeasing disgruntled customers.

Salesforce also introduced a new feature called Lighting Flow for Service that is able to direct users to self-help resources or ensure that customer service staff on the phone are ready with the next most helpful action.

Another upgrade to Einstein introduced by the company is called next best actions and its goal is to help customer service representatives improve their ability upsell and solve problems.

Lighting Flow and Einstein Bots for Service are live now and available to Salesforce users while next best actions is in the pilot phase.

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock