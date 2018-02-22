Samsung and Qualcomm team up to build 5G mobile chips﻿

Qualcomm and Samsung have announced that they will be working together on building 5G-ready mobile chipsets.

The companies will extend their current decade-long partnership to include the construction of 7nm mobile Snapdragon chipsets which will be able to support 5G networks within the next few years.

The deal will see the new hardware built using Samsung's 7LPP EUV technology, which the company says not only greatly reduces the complexity of the building process, but also allows up to a 40 per cent increase in efficiency along with 10 per cent higher performance or up to 35 per cent lower power consumption.

The news comes too late for the most recent generation of Snapdragon chipsets to benefit from these improvements, but should mean that the next generation of releases will see mobile devices supporting faster, more efficient hardware, as well as superfast internet connections.

The slimmer 7nm design will also mean a smaller footprint for a devices' hardware, meaning manufacturers should be able to build slimmer devices or include larger batteries in future releases.

“We are excited to lead the 5G mobile industry together with Samsung,” said RK Chunduru, senior vice president, supply chain and procurement, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Using 7nm LPP EUV, our new generation of Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets will take advantage of the process improvements and advanced chip design to improve the user experience of future devices.”

“We are pleased to continue to expand our foundry relationship with Qualcomm Technologies in 5G technologies using our EUV process technology,” said Charlie Bae, executive vice president of foundry sales and marketing team at Samsung Electronics. “This collaboration is an important milestone for our foundry business as it signifies confidence in Samsung’s leading process technology.”