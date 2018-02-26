Samsung and Vodafone team up for smart homes launch

Vodafone has announced a new partnership with Samsung that will see the two companies collaborate on a range of connected smart home devices.

The new products will leverage Vodafone's mobile connectivity with Samsung's connected devices and open platform. V-Home will enable remote automation of home appliances and utilities through both voice activation and home assistants. Users will also receive alerts on their mobile phones in the event of a home intrusion or fire at their home.

V-Home by Vodafone and the Samsung SmartThings Wi-Fi hub will launch first in Spain and Germany during Q2 2018 and will be available in other markets later in the year. The suite will be available exclusively through the telecom's stores or on its online consumer IoT marketplace.

The V-Home by Vodafone starter kit will include a Samsung SmartThings Wi-Fi hub, a SmartThings security camera, a SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor, a SmartThings Siren and the Vodafone V-Home Alarm Assistant. The suite will also support a wide range of smart home IoT devices which will continue to expand through 2018 and will include third party smart lights, thermostats and speakers.

“Samsung is committed to offering our consumers an easier, more convenient and smarter life through a growing range of devices and solutions," Samsung head DJ Koh said. "By bringing together V-Home by Vodafone, the SmartThings open platform and our SmartThings app we are offering customers a simple-to-operate management system for a growing range of smart home products that will enrich their lives.”

Photo Credit: bergserg/ Shutterstock