Samsung commits to 100% green energy

Samsung has announced its plan to commit to 100 per cent renewable energy in the US, Europe and China by 2020.

This is the first time an electronics company in Asia has committed to such a goal and the Korean manufacturing giant did so after months of campaigning and global protests called on the company to set a clear renewable energy goal for its operations and those of its supply chain as well.

By 2020 Samsung plans to source renewable energy for 100 per cent of the energy used for all of its factories, office buildings and operational facilities in the US, Europe and China.

The company has also joined the World Wildlife Fund's (WWF) Renewable Energy Buyers' Principles as well as the Rocky Mountain Institute's Business Renewables Center.

As an initial commitment, Samsung will install 42,000 m² of solar panels in its Samsung Digital City headquarters in Suwon, South Korea. The company will add 21,000m² of solar arrays and geothermal power generation facilities to its Pyeongtaek campus in 2019 and to its Hwaseong campus in 2020.

Executive Vice President and Head of Global Public Affairs at Samsung Electronics, Won Kyong Kim explained how the company is supporting renewable energy in a statement, saying:

“Samsung Electronics is fulfilling its duty as a corporate citizen by expanding and supporting the use of renewable energy. As demonstrated by our expanded commitment, we are focused on protecting our planet and are doing our part as a global environmental steward.”

Samsung will provide further details on its renewable energy plans in its upcoming Samsung Electronics Sustainability Report 2018 later this month.

