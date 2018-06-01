Samsung doesn't have to update your old phone

Samsung won't be forced to update phones of two years or older, a court ruling in The Netherlands says. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has been hit with a lawsuit in the country, saying it has to provide security updates for its devices at least four years after they had first gone on sale in the country.

The lawsuit was filed by Consumer group Consumentenbond.

Samsung argued that it updates its devices for two years after they first go on sale in the country, and that it considers it a 'timely manner'. It also said there needs to be a delay until Samsung tests Google's update for compatibility issues.

The court ruled that there can be no way for Samsung to keep all of its devices updated for four years. Consumentenbond's claims were inadmissible as they related to future acts.

Let's say Google discovers a huge flaw in Android, but can't patch Samsung's older devices because of hardware limitations. It would put the company in a paradoxical situation, which is why the court has dismissed the charges.

Consumentenbond said the ruling was "disappointing", the BBC reported.

"Samsung chooses to bring so many models to the market, there is no-one who forces them to do so. An automobile manufacturer must also ensure that all its models are safe and reliable and remain so. Samsung has the same obligation," it said in a statement.

