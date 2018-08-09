Samsung Galaxy S7 could pose significant security risk

One of Samsung,s best-selling smartphones has been revealed to be at risk from a hugely damaging security falw, researchers have said.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 can be hacked using the infamous Meltdown exploit, which could allow hackers to monitor a user's phone habits without them knowing.

Meltdown hit the headlines earlier this year after a wide-ranging infection which may have affected most of the world's PCs, laptops and smartphones.

Samsung had said that its devices were immune to Meltdown, however researchers from Graz Technical University in Austria have developed a way to do just that. Speaking at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas, the team said that many other smartphones could be affected by Meltdown.

“There are potentially even more phones affected that we don’t know about yet,” researcher Michael Schwarz told Reuters. “There are potentially hundreds of million of phones out there that are affected by Meltdown and may not be patched because the vendors themselves do not know.”

There are around 30 million Galaxy S7 devices in use around the world today, according to recent Gartner figures, despite Samsung releasing two further generations of its flagship device since then.

“Samsung takes security very seriously and our products and services are designed with security as a priority,” the company said in a statement.

The company noted that it had not received any complaints from users, and that Samsung had released several Meltdown security patches for the Galaxy S7 back in January, with a further software update being released in July.