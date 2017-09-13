Samsung launches mobile bug bounty program

Samsung's released a bug bounty program, and those capable of finding worthy bugs are looking at a prize of $200,000.

The bug bounty program is aimed at both hardware and software, but some rules do apply. When it comes to hardware – it has to be new. So anything released before 2016 are out of the picture. That means we're looking at Galaxy S, A, J, Note and Tab models, as well as S8, S8+ and Note 8.

From the software side, Bixby and Pay are the two products in the limelight, but bug hunters are also encouraged to test any and all apps signed by Samsung Mobile or approved third-party packages.

Only currently-active services and fully-updated applications are eligible, however low-probability attacks, such as debugger-level attacks, or phishing and clickjacking, are excluded.

You can find full details about the program on this link. Rewards start from $20,000 and go all the way up to $200,000.

"We take security and privacy issues very seriously; and as an appreciation for helping Samsung Mobile improve the security of our products and minimizing risk to our end-consumers, we are offering a rewards program for eligible security vulnerability reports,” Samsung says.

“We look forward to your continued interests and participations in our Samsung Mobile Security Rewards Program. Through this rewards program, we hope to build and maintain valuable relationships with researchers who coordinate disclosure of security issues with Samsung Mobile.”

Image Credit: CyberHades / Flickr