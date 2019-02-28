Samsung launches fastest-ever flash storage

Samsung has started mass-producing new flash chips which it says will allow users to transfer a full HD movie from the computer to a smartphone device in three seconds or less.

The claims these are 'industry first' chips, 512GB in size, running on the Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) 3.0 specs. They come with read and write speeds of 2,100MB and 410MB per second, respectively.

Samsung says the new solution is 20 times faster than a typical microSD card, and four times faster than a SATA SSD drive. Besides being able to transfer a full HD movie in mere seconds, Samsung also believes these chips will be of huge help to smartphones with high-resolution screens.

The new 512GB eUFS chips are expected to launch later this month, together with a smaller, 128GB version. In the second half of the year we can expect a 256GB and a 1TB model, as well.

"Beginning mass production of our eUFS 3.0 lineup gives us a great advantage in the next-generation mobile market to which we are bringing a memory read speed that was before only available on ultra-slim laptops," said Cheol Choi, executive vice president of memory sales and marketing at Samsung Electronics.

"As we expand our eUFS 3.0 offerings, including a 1TB version later this year, we expect to play a major role in accelerating momentum within the premium mobile market."

Image Credit: jejim / Shutterstock