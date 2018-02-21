Samsung unveils world's largest SSD

Samsung has released the largest solid state drive (SSD) in a 2.5 inch form factor to date designed for enterprise customers that want to move all of their data off of mechanical hard drives for safe keeping.

The new PM1643 SSD contains 30.72 terabytes of storage made up of 32 sticks of 1TB NAND flash packages that each contain 16 layers of 512Gb V-NAND chips. Samsung has doubled storage capacity of the 16TB SSD it released back in March 2016.

The Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) drive is built for heavy workloads and boasts read speeds of 2,100MB per second and write speeds of 1,700MB per second. Samsung is also providing customers with a five-year warranty that covers one full drive write each day.

The company has not yet announced when it will go on sale or how much it will cost but it did reveal that it will be offering a range of high capacity SAS SSDs from 800GB all the way up to 16.3TB later this year.

Samsung VP of memory sales, Jaesoo Han praised the company's latest breakthrough in SSD capacity in a press release, saying:

"With our launch of the 30.72TB SSD, we are once again shattering the enterprise storage capacity barrier, and in the process, opening up new horizons for ultra-high capacity storage systems worldwide. Samsung will continue to move aggressively in meeting the shifting demand toward SSDs over 10TB and at the same time, accelerating adoption of our trail-blazing storage solutions in a new age of enterprise systems."

Although most users won't be picking up a 30TB SSD anytime soon, Samsung has raised the bar for SSD manufacturers and this will likely result in larger capacity drives in the future.

