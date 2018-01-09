Samsung lays out its vision for the future of IoT

Samsung has detailed its strategy for the company's Internet of Things (IoT) work, including how it sees the future of the technology evolving.

During its keynote presentation at this year's CES, Samsung detailed how it would provide consumers with intelligent Internet of Things experiences. This will primarily be done by integrating the company's current offerings under one app that will allow users to take advantage of a seamless connected experience at home, at the office and in their cars.

The Korean electronics manufacturer has been working steadily towards its goal of making all of its products IoT ready by 2020, and revealed that 90 per cent of its products are now at this stage.

The company also announced its plan to increase adoption of IoT devices through an intelligent platform that is both open and consistent across devices.

Hyunsuk Kim, president of Samsung's consumer electronics division and head of Samsung Research, highlighted the company's plan to simplify IoT for consumers, saying:

“At Samsung, we believe IoT should be as easy as flipping a switch. With the new products and services announced today, we’re making IoT easier and more seamless. We’re committed to accelerating IoT adoption for everyone and making all Samsung connected devices intelligent by 2020. These advancements will help consumers realize the benefits of a seamless and simple connected life.”

Samsung will bring all of its current IoT applications, including Samsung Connect, Smart Home and Smart View together in the spring of 2018 in its SmartThings app that will allow users to connect and control any of their SmartThings-enabled devices right from their smartphones, TVs or cars using just one application. The company also announced that it will connect HARMAN Ignite to the SmartThings Cloud in an effort to expand the IoT experience from user's smart homes to their cars.

Samsung's virtual assistant Bixby will play an integral part when it comes to tying all of its devices together and users will be able to utilise voice commands to control their Samsung Smart TVs as well as the company's new Family Hub refrigerators.

The company also emphasised its relationships with partners such as the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) which is currently the largest IoT standardisation body in the world. Common standards among connected devices will play a key role in ensuring the future success of the Internet of Things and both Samsung's Family Hub refrigerator and ARTIK chip air conditioner have already been certified by the association.

Samsung has been working towards providing its users with a seamless connected experience for the past few years and now it appears that all of the pieces are beginning to fall into place.

Image Credit: jejim / Shutterstock