Samsung loses a case against Apple, must pay $120 million.

As if Samsung hasn't had enough trouble with their burning smartphones, now a US federal appeals court ruled that the company had infringed on a couple of Apple's patents, and it needs to pay the fine. According to The Verge, which reported on the issue recently, the two patents in question are slide-to-unlock, and quick links, which turns things like addresses and phone numbers into links. The ruling says that Samsung needs to pay $120 million (£96m).

This decision has already been made earlier, only to be overturned by three judges, earlier this year. Now, a full panel of judges ruled that the previous ones considered information which was not presented in trial, and ruled based on issues which weren't even brought up.

"We conclude that the jury verdict on each issue is supported by substantial evidence in the record," the court writes. Later stating, "We thus reinstate the district court’s award of costs which the panel had vacated."

Another legal battle between the two is about to get its epilogue at the Supreme Court, as they are heading there as we speak. Tomorrow, the US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on financial damages Samsung owes Apple for patent infringements, USA Today reported earlier today.

In this case, Samsung is said to have infringed on patents related to design, based on looks and not function. Apple was first awarded almost a billion dollars – a fine which was then reduced to $584 million following an appeal.

