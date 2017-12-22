Samsung may lose Qualcomm chipset work

Samsung could be set to lose one of its biggest hardware contracts after reports claimed that its partnership with Qualcomm could be about to suffer a major hit.

According to a Nikkei report, Qualcomm is looking to spread the responsibility for building the Snapdragon 855, its next flagship mobile processor, between Samsung and its rival TSMC.

Samsung has worked with Qualcomm on all its past processor builds, most recently the new top-of-the-range Snapdragon 845, which is set to appear in devices from next year.

However the report claims that Qualcomm will hand out modem chip and core processor orders to TSMC for the Snapdragon 855. The new modem chip could be released as early as the first quarter of 2018, making it a prime contender to be included alongside the Snapdragon 845 in the expected Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone, reportedly set for release earlier next year.

Last month, Samsung revealed it had begun mass production of its newest 10-manometer processors - with the Snapdragon 845 likely to be the first to benefit.

But it seems even this is not enough to grab Qualcomm's attention, with Nikkei claiming that TSMC will reportedly build the hardware on its new 7nm technology - much like it currently does for Apple's iPhones.