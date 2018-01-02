Samsung prepares Microsoft Surface competitor

Samsung's next Chromebook could be a high-end device designed for mobile professionals, according to reports.

Details discovered within the Chromium Repositories, code has apparently confirmed that the company is currently working on a detachable Chrome OS tablet called “Nautilus.” What makes this new device stand out though, is the fact that besides utilising the same 7th-generation Intel Core chip found in the Samsung Galaxy Book, it also contains the Sony IMX258 camera that is also used in LG's flagship G6.

Chromebooks often use underpowered or older hardware to keep costs down and most come with only a 720p camera.

Samsung's decision to use a more powerful camera and processor are a good initial indication that the Nautilus will be a high-end device. Its detachable keyboard could also help it appeal to users that are interested in a Microsoft Surface but are unwilling to pay a much steeper price for a powerful mobile experience.

With CES just around the corner on January 10th, Samsung could unveil the Nautilus to give users a Surface style device with the reliability of Google's Chrome OS.

Image Credit: JPstock / Shutterstock