Samsung releases new 2-in-1 powered by Microsoft

Samsung and Microsoft are strenghtening their bond in the enterprise mobility market. During this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) taking place in Barcelona, Samsung has announced a new premium 2-in-1 device powered by Microsoft's Windows 10.

The device, called Galaxy Book, will be available in two form factors: the 10.6-inch and the 12-inch one. The 12-inch one will be powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i5 processor Dual Core 3.1GHz processor, while the 10.6-inch will come with an Intel Core m3 processor, Dual core 2.6GHz.

The devices will also come with Samsung Flow, a new technology which allows seamless and secure communication between Galaxy devices. Users will be able to synchronise their Galaxy phones with the Book, for easy login and WiFi connection through mobile hotspot. It also communicates well with Windows Hello.

“We believe collaboration with key partners like Microsoft is essential for innovation, as it shares our vision for building excellence in mobile productivity,” said Jeeho Baek, Senior Vice President of B2B Product Management Group, Mobile Communications at Samsung Electronics. “Enterprise mobility allows businesses to expand the boundaries with which they operate and workers to gain flexibility in how they work. Together with Microsoft, we hope to further solve the challenges our customers face by creating flexible and secure technology.”

“Microsoft and Samsung are working together to deliver innovative mobile experiences that help organisations with digital transformation, and the Samsung Galaxy Book is a great example of that focus in action,” said Peter Han, Vice President, Partner Devices and Solutions, Microsoft. “Samsung’s new Galaxy Book lights up digital capabilities of Windows 10, such as Windows Ink, that empower employees to achieve more by working in a more intelligent, portable and secure way.”

