Samsung sold millions of 5G phones in 2019

Samsung has revealed it sold significantly more 5G smartphones during 2019 than it expected.

In a blog post, the company said it sold 6.7 million 5G-enabled smartphones including the flagship Samsung S10 5G and Note 10 Plus 5G devices across the world last year.

While that may not sound like much, it's important to stress that the South Korean tech giant previously said it expected sales to only reach around four million by December 31, 2019.

5G is an emerging technology and as such, is not widely available. Most countries still don't support the latest and greatest in mobile internet and truth be told – these smartphones aren't exactly cheap, either.

2020 is seen as a pivotal year for 5G tech. Upcoming flagship phones will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 – which will make 5G support mandatory. The devices will, however, come with a separate antenna, so don't expect a fully integrated solution just yet. Still, the practice of selling separate 4G and 5G devices should soon become a thing of the past.

At the same time, more carriers are expected to start offering 5G services, which should trigger a higher interest, as well. Qualcomm expects 450 million 5G smartphonbes by 2021, and more than 750 million by 2022.

The next generation of Samsung's flagships (S11 or S20, as some suspect they may be called), are expected in February, and we already know they'll come with 5G support. iPhone, on the other hand, still doesn't support 5G tech, something analysts are expecting to end with the next model coming in April.