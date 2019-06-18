Samsung tells users to check their smart TV security

Samsung wants you to check your smart TV for viruses following a major security scare.

The company posted, then quickly removed, a how-to video on its USA Support Twitter account, which shows how users can scan their TV for viruses.

Samsung believes users should be doing this “every few weeks” to stay safe from various viruses and other malicious software.

The video was quickly removed, probably because of the negative feedback the company got, following its release.

Ken Munro from Pen Test Partners said the advice was a pointless waste of time, because of the tiny number of viruses actually targeting TV sets.

"I've seen one case of a ransomware infection but the prospect of it happening to most users is very small. A better solution would be for Samsung to automatically update its operating system for you."

The BBC didn’t look kindly at the post, as well, saying users need to press “more than a dozen of remote control buttons” to access the sub-menu needed to active the check.

"Trying to place the burden on users like this won't work," said Scott Helme, of Security Headers. "At the very least, Samsung should provide an on-screen prompt if this were really necessary."

Samsung said no specific event prompted it to post such a video, but instead – did it to educate its users. Prior to its removal, the video had been viewed more than 200,000, the BBC claims.

Image Credit: JMiks / Shutterstock