Samsung to launch new UK AI centre

In an effort to strengthen its own AI capabilities and explore the potential of user-centric AI, Samsung has announced that it will open a new artificial intelligence research lab based in Cambridge.

The Samsung AI Centre, Cambridge (SAIC-Cambridge) will be chaired by Professor Andrew Blake who is the former Director of Microsoft's Cambridge Laboratory and a pioneer in the development of the the theory and algorithms which make it possible for computers to behave as seeing machines.

The world-class institute will open up new opportunities for fundamental research in AI and enable greater cooperation with the UK's academic community on the development of advanced technologies. The site, which is one of several in Samsung's global network of AI research, will help reinforce the company's position in the field while bringing future benefits to the economy and society of the UK.

Samsung is preparing to bring its innovative user-centric AI to market through its diverse product portfolio and scale. The firm is also preparing to expand its current R&D workforce in the UK from 250 people to 400 in the near future.

Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics, Seunghwan Cho explained how the new research centre would fit in the company's future plans for AI, saying:

“This new artificial intelligence research centre in Cambridge is one of the key milestones in the long-term strategy of the company. In this new world of connected devices and services based on AI, Samsung’s vision is to help people do their jobs and live their lives better. We enable a physical connection between people and information, finding new ways of working together to develop more human-centred technology that serves the needs of users first.”

