Samsung unleashes its most powerful Galaxy smartphones ever

Samsung has taken the wraps off its highly-anticipated new smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

The company’s most powerful devices to date, the new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ look to integrate more closely with the changing ways that people use their smartphones today – but also the way business customers interact with their devices.

Samsung has built its design around the camera in the new devices, with a dual-aperture lens set up now featuring advanced AI capabilities based on the human eye itself.

But both phones also come with features targeting enterprises of all sizes.

“Workplaces are changing rapidly,” said Eui Suk Chung, ‎executive vice president, R&D at ‎Samsung Electronics, “more and more we are taking our work home with us. From healthcare to finance and manufacturing, businesses all across the world are turning to Galaxy devices”

For workers looking for a smoother way to work, an upgraded version of the Samsung DeX docking system will let users connect the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to a larger monitor, keyboard and mouse to turn it into a mobile PC. The DeX Pad can also be used to turn the Galaxy S9 or S9+ into a touch pad, letting you work wherever you need to.

Both devices also feature dual-SIM capability, and thanks to the hardware power within, can support Gigabit LTE Cat 18 networks, meaning faster download speeds and smoother online connections.

Security is provided by a new Intelligent Scan service which combines facial recognition and iris scanning, with a fingerprint scanner relocated to below the camera. But the new devices also feature advanced data protection software from Samsung Knox, ensuring that no information is ever made open to hackers. Samsung is offering a full suite of enterprise services for the new devices, allowing for large-scale deployment, monitoring and updating.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy S9 features a 5.8in Quad HD and curved Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 570ppi. Weighing in at 163g, the device is just 8.5mm thick, making it easy to be carried in a pocket.

Inside, there’s a quad-core processor (which will either by Samsung's own or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 depending on your region), 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, which can be augmented by microSD – all powered by a 3000mAh battery, featuring wireless charging.

The 6.2in Galaxy S9+ features a slightly less advanced display, coming in at 529ppi, but does include 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, as well as a huge 3500mAh battery.

Pre-orders for the for Galaxy S9 and S9+ will open on February 25th, with both devices available in the UK starting March 16th. The Galaxy S9 will go on sale for £739, and the S9+ for £869.