Samsung unveils its 5G modem chip

South Korean technology giant Samsung is working on a couple of 5G cellular devices, and it has a new modem to show for it, the media are reporting.

According to multiple reports, Samsung has developed what it calls the Exynos Modem 5100. It is a single chip, allowing the device that owns it, connections to 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks.

Depending on the type of towers the machine connects to, it can develop speeds of 1.6Gbps, 2Gbps, or even 6Gbps. It will also support 2G GSM and CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, and HSPA networks, meaning these devices will be usable in all the parts of the world. The lack of this feature can often be a problem, especially for businesspeople that move between the States and South Korea, for example.

The media are also stating that one of the bigger advantages of this chip is that it will be energy efficient. Unlike other manufacturers that make devices with multiple chips (for each network type), Samsung will have just one energy consumer.

The company is claiming the modem will be available to customers by the end of 2018. It already has a few prototype tablets that support 5G, and it has announced that it's working on at least one 5G smartphone that's due before the Galaxy S10.

Image Credit: Supparsorn / Shutterstock