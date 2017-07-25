Samsung stakes claim for chip market dominance

Samsung wants to triple its market share for contract chip manufacturing in the next half a decade, according to a new report by Reuters. The news agency claims Samsung will aim to achieve that feat by ‘aggressively adding clients’, citing senior company executives.

In a talk with Reuters, company’s executive vice president and head of the new Samsung foundry division, E.S. Jung, said the company wants a 25 per cent market share within five years.

It will look for clients both big and small.

"We want to become a strong No. 2 player in the market," Jung said.

Reuters says if Samsung continues the way it’s doing business now, it will probably pass Intel as the world’s top chipmaker by sales in 2017.

"You need a technology that can wow your clients. Without such advanced technology, it'll be difficult to win back customers from your rivals," Jung said, without specifying any clients' names.

Jung said the company was confident of building chips using the latest manufacturing technology. The EUV, or Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography technology will be used by Samsung ‘ahead of rivals’, which might give it the upper hand.

The company will start creating 7-nm chips using EUV in the second half of 2018, but will be facing fierce competition from Taiwan's TSMC.

