Samsung's browser will soon be available on all Android devices

Samsung has announced that all Android users will soon be able to download and install its mobile browser on their smartphones.

The news was announced in a blog post by a developer advocate for Samsung Internet named Peter O'Shaughnessy who revealed that users running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later will be able to sign up to test out the Samsung Internet V6 app, saying:

“The beta is being rolled out gradually and will become available worldwide over the next few days via the Play Store and the Galaxy Apps Store. It will receive multiple updates before the v6.2 stable release.”

The latest version of Samsung's browser that comes by default with all of its smartphones features a number of extra features including a high contrast mode, quick access to content blockers as well as the ability to control Bluetooth devices right from the browser. The browser is also able to sync with Chrome via a Chrome desktop extension.

Samsung has previously opened up its browser to Google devices and both Pixel and Nexus users were able to join the V5 beta back in May of this year.

The Samsung Internet V6 beta will become available in the Google Play Store over the course of the next few days and users who want to experience a web browsing experience not developed by Google should give it a try.

Image Credit: JPstock / Shutterstock