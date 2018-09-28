San Diego port hit by major ransomware attack

This Thursday, the Port of San Diego was hit by a ransomware attack. Reuters has reported that the port’s information technology systems have been disrupted, but its operations are continuing as usual.

“This is mainly an administrative issue and normal Port operations are continuing as usual,” the Port of San Diego’s Chief Executive Officer Randa Coniglio said in a statement.

According to the report, public safety operations, as well as ship and boat traffic, continues as usual. On the other hand, things like public services about park permits, public record requests and business services are currently disrupted.

It was said that the hackers behind the ransomware attack demanded payment in cryptocurrency bitcoin, but port officials denied to say how much they are being asked for.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are currently investigating the matter.

Ransomware is a type of malware that encrypts all of the information on a machine or a network, and asks the victim for payment in cryptocurrency, in exchange for the decryption key.

These types of malware have surged in popularity lately, due to the fact that encryption itself isn’t a malicious act, thus making it hard for security organisations to spot them early.

Also, with the rise of cryptocurrencies, it has become easier for hackers to get money through their schemes.

The best way to protect yourself against ransomware is to be vigilant when downloading files, especially email attachments.

Image source: Shutterstock/Carlos Amarillo