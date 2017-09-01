SanDisk launches 400GB microSD card

Your next smartphone might soon be able to support more storage or even more thanks to SanDisk.

The company has revealed its 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card, currently the world's highest-capacity microSD card for use in mobile devices.

Western Digital, which unveiled its then record-breaking 200GB microSD card two years ago, says it managed to achieve this capacity thanks to its proprietary memory technology, as well as design and production processes which allow it more bits per die.

“We continue to push technology boundaries and transform the way consumers use their mobile devices,” said Sven Rathjen, vice president, product marketing, Western Digital. “By focusing on achieving new technology milestones, we enable consumers to keep up with their mobile-centric lifestyles with storage solutions they trust.”

The cards will be available on SanDisk.com, as well as major retailers, for a price of $249.99.

“Mobile devices have become the epicenter of our lives, and consumers are now accustomed to using their smartphones for anything from entertainment to business. We are collecting and sharing massive amounts of data on smartphones, drones, tablets, PCs, laptops and more. We anticipate that storage needs will only continue to grow as people continue to expect more sophisticated features on their devices and desire higher quality content,” Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president, IDC.

“We estimate mobile device users worldwide will install over 150 billion applications alone this year, which require a ton of memory on all of our favorite devices.”

