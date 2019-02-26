SAP looks to power the next generation of IoT

SAP has announced a new, 'all-encompassing' technology that should operate as a driver for digital transformation in the modern business.

Leonardo IoT will “help customers increase productivity, redefine their customer experience and grow their revenue streams, according to SAP.

There are three main ‘paths of innovation’ that Leonardo IoT will offer to companies. First one combines IoT data with business processes, enabling organisations faster innovation from within business applications like SAP’s S/4HANA, C/4HANA SuccessFactors, Ariba, and so on.

The second path includes existing SAP IoT applications ‘for better business value’, and the third path requires building new intelligent IoT solutions using SAP Leonardo IoT, creating ‘unique and differentiated’ offerings.

“SAP delivers valuable insight and drives business results by embedding IoT data into business processes,” said Elvira Wallis, senior vice president and global head of IoT at SAP. “With the launch of SAP Leonardo IoT, SAP solidifies its commitment to the IoT, and in particular Industrial IoT. The combination of IoT and our depth and breadth of high-value industry and application expertise helps customers gain greater business value and a stronger competitive advantage.”

It also announced cloud-to-cloud interoperability of SAP Leonardo IoT with Microsoft Azure IoT hub.

As for the interoperability, users will be able to operate Azure IoT Hub as the connectivity and device management layer for IoT telemetry data, SAP said. Customers can extend the support for their business processes locally, on top of the Azure IoT Edge runtime.

Those interested in learning more about Leonardo should visit this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible