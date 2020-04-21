SAP makes Christian Klein sole CEO

German software giants SAP SE has announced that Jennifer Morgan, board member and co-CEO, will leave the company on April 30, with fellow co-CEO Christian Klein continuing on as sole chief.

According to a press release, SAP has intended to restructure its leadership model for some time, but expedited the process due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“More than ever, the current environment requires companies to take swift, determined action which is best supported by a very clear leadership structure," said SAP.

"Therefore, the decision to transfer from co-CEO to sole CEO model was taken earlier than planned to ensure strong, unambiguous steering in times of an unprecedented crisis."

Jennifer Morgan joined SAP in 200 and has since filled a number of roles, including serving as President of the Cloud Business Group and overseeing Qualtrics, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, SAP Fieldglass, SAP Customer Experience and SAP Concur. She took a position on the Executive Board in 2019 and became co-CEO in October, at the same time as Klein.

“It has been a great privilege to drive SAP’s growth and innovation in so many areas and most recently as co-CEO,” said Morgan.

“With unprecedented change within the world, it has become clear that now is the right time for the company to transition to a single CEO leading the business. I would like to thank Hasso Plattner for the opportunity to co-lead this great company, and I wish Christian, the Executive Board, and SAP’s talented team much success as they drive the company forward," she added.