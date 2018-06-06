SAP re-launches into CRM with biggest release yet

SAP has revamped its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) offerings with a new cloud-based suite which aims to modernise the sales-only focus of legacy CRM solutions.

The new business products suite called SAP C/4HANA draws on several of the company's recent acquisitions to provide customers with a way to offer marketing, commerce, sales, customer service and consumer data protection all in one place.

The firm's new offering provides ecommerce from its billion dollar acquisition of Hybris, customer identity tracking from last year's $350m Gigya acquisition, and configure, price quote (CPQ) from this year's $2.4bn purchase of CallidusCloud. SAP has combined these three pieces into its newest CRM package which includes sales, service and marketing in a single platform.

SAP's CEO Bill McDermott explained how the company's latest approach is quite different from its competition in a statement, saying:

“SAP was the last to accept the status quo of CRM and is now the first to change it. The legacy CRM systems are all about sales; SAP C/4HANA is all about the consumer. We recognize that every part of a business needs to be focused on a single view of the consumer. When you connect all SAP applications together in an intelligent cloud suite, the demand chain directly fuels the behaviors of the supply chain.”

Despite the fact that SAP has offered its own legacy CRM tools for years, its new cloud-based package is designed to help the company regain lost market share by offering its customers a more modern solution.

Image Credit: 360b / Shutterstock