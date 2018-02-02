SAP to end mobile platform in 2020

SAP is putting an end to its mobile platform, a move described by some media as a “colossal non-surprise”.

In an announcement, SAP said mainstream maintenance for the SAP Mobile Platform will officially end on the same date in 2020.

It also offered two alternatives – switching to cloud, or paying the company to resolve individual problems.

Switching to cloud is generally seen as the preferred option. It provides customers with lower costs, the flow of new features and integration with the rest of SAP.

Technical options for migration have not been discussed at this time, but SAP announced that this issue will be addressed soon in a specific blog post.

The second alternative is customer-specific maintenance. Given that there will be no extended maintenance, this customer-specific model will be the default for customers, but also one which will have to be paid. This service offers resolutions to problems specific to each individual customer, but there will be no new code or legal changes.

“You don’t need to do anything in order to choose this option,” SAP’s Martin Grasshoff said in a blog post here. “This option keeps your product alive and makes sure your invest is secured. Nevertheless, since mainstream maintenance has ended, you will not receive features or innovations in this period.”

5.2.2018 Edit:

Following the release of this article, SAP has reached out with the following statement:

“To help our customers take advantage of the latest innovations in mobility, SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services has been SAP’s primary solution for mobile app development and delivery for the past few years. Mobility is very important to SAP, and as such, new mobile investments will be heavily focused on SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services, including innovations in the SDK for iOS, enhancements to the new micro app creation tool and investment in the new low-code, visual mobile app development feature. This single integrated mobile offering serves customers by providing a solution that integrates with both on-premises and cloud-based data sources, while innovating at the speed of the cloud. SAP will continue to deliver incremental quality enhancements to customers’ existing on-premises investments in SAP Mobile Platform per SAP terms and conditions. All customers with active maintenance agreements can expect the SAP Mobile Platform to be supported per SAP guidelines.”

