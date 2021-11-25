Save hundreds on Icedrive cloud storage this Black Friday

Icedrive’s cloud storage utilizes drive-mounting software for ease of access, and while it’s not yet ranking among the best cloud storage, it’s definitely making a name for itself as one of the most secure cloud storage providers.

Founded in 2019, the UK-based service aims to make cloud storage feel like a physical hard drive. Its drive-mounting software (Windows-only) uses intelligent caching to give you quick access to files, without any of your own precious storage space being taken up.

For Black Friday, and until 2nd December, Icedrive is offering a huge discount on its new 3TB and 8TB lifetime cloud storage plans. Its new Pro III and Pro VIII lifetime plans are available for a limited time for $459 / £359 and $799 / £459 respectively, having previously cost $689 / £539 and $1,119 / £923 each for 3TB and 8TB of storage! Learn more about this deal below.

Icedrive’s lifetime plans include client-side encryption for file storage security,meaning that data is encrypted on your device before it’s transferred to Icedrive’s server. Its plans are available in monthly and annual variations as well, and come in three forms: Lite, Pro, and Pro+, with Lite unavailable for monthly subscriptions. A free account offers 10GB of storage and 3GB daily bandwidth, but has no client-side encryption.

While the drive-mounting feature isn’t available outside Windows machines, there’s an app for Mac and Linux that’s “portable”, or doesn’t need to be permanently installed; and there’s also a web app, alongside mobile apps for Android and iOS devices.

What is cloud storage?

Image Cloud storage stores files on physical drives that can be accessed online via software platforms, whenever and wherever users want or need to do so. Its three main forms are: self-hosted, storage as a service (StaaS), and hybrid cloud storage: cloud sync technology is also utilized.

Image Self-hosted cloud storage utilizes on-premises (on-prem) infrastructure, with no external, online file storage. You and your business host these servers on-site, and are responsible for managing them.

Image StaaS providers have externally-managed infrastructure in data centers, so can offer economy of scale and provide large, affordable storage levels. These cloud storage services are also known as storage and syncing platforms.

Image Hybrid cloud storage combines both on-prem infrastructure and cloud storage networking software, blending the advantages of both types together for not only extra security, but ease of access and use.

Image Cloud sync technology gives users the ability to seamlessly upload, access, edit, and share files via file versioning, link sharing, tracked document changes, and edit incorporations. Many StaaS products offer these features within cohesive, integrated digital environments: as a result, they also rank among the best apps to share files.

Your next steps to acquiring cloud storage

It makes sense to learn how to choose and use cloud storage before you start looking, and gain more insight into how to choose a provider. It's also worth learning more about cloud storage vs local storage, because if you're unsure about the costs and whether you need cloud storage, it's best to be informed before you buy.

When it comes to costs in particular, should you have a limited budget or need to cut costs, you can find out more about reducing cloud storage costs; if you've got no budget, but need storage, take a look at which providers offer the best free cloud storage.

Should you be looking into investing in business cloud storage, follow the top cloud data storage tips, and discover which services offer the best cloud storage for business.