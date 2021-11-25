Save up to 85% on Liquid Web hosting for Black Friday

Regularly ranked among the best web hosting services, Liquid Web offers a wide range of hosting packages and plans across various hosting types, and prides itself on its customer support, which it cites as being offered by “the most helpful humans in hosting”.

In our Liquid Web review, we noted that alongside its selection of high-end hosting options, the service is a great choice for those searching for quality hosting over low prices. All of its products are backed by modern server infrastructure, and the service has been found to have leading performance compared with competitors.

For the Black Friday period, until 30th November, Liquid Web has two deals on its VPS and dedicated hosting, including a saving of up to 85% off VPS hosting and 50% off a dedicated server plan. Read on to find out more!

Black Friday DEAL: Save up to 85% on Liquid Web VPS hosting Black Friday DEAL: Save up to 85% on Liquid Web VPS hosting For Black Friday, Liquid Web is offering up to 85% off its Linux 2GB RAM VPS package, for as low as $12 a month! The plan includes two vCPUs, 40GB SSD storage, 10TB of bandwidth, and a choice of control panels. In turn, you benefit from a 100GB Acronis cyber backup, with this deal available on the two-year plan billed up front.



Black Friday DEAL: Save 50% on dedicated servers with Liquid Web Black Friday DEAL: Save 50% on dedicated servers with Liquid Web In another Black Friday deal, Liquid Web is offering up to 60% off the first four months of its Intel Xeon 1230 v5 dedicated server plan, renewing after this discounted period at 50% off the standard price! The deal covers the Intel Xeon 1230 v5 and its security essentials bundle, with the standard plan available at $99 a month and the bundle at $127 a month!



When it comes to VPS hosting, Liquid Web offers plans for Linux and Windows operating systems, including four main plans for Linux and four accompanying value bundles.

These include 2GB RAM, 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB RAM plans, ranging from $15 a month up to $95 a month, and including ascending numbers of vCPU cores, ascending levels of SSD storage, 10TB bandwidth, and 100GB of Acronis cyber backups, as well as a choice of control panel.

For Windows, it offers three main plans and three value bundles, ascending from 4GB RAM to 8GB and 16GB, with the cheapest plan at $54 a month offering four vCPU cores, 100GB SSD storage, 10TB bandwidth and the 100GB Acronis backup. The other two plans have eight vCPUs, and 150GB or 200GB storage, with 10TB bandwidth and the backups as well.

All VPS plans’ value bundles include extra features such as threat stack oversight detection systems, web protection packages, and a premium business email service, with the Linux plans ranging from $20 to $125 a month, and the Windows plans from $79 to $169 a month.

Liquid Web’s three dedicated server plans are available in variant groups of three for its US central servers in Michigan, its US west servers in Arizona, and its EU servers in the Netherlands. The three overall plans include the Intel Xeon 1230v6, the Xeon Gold 6226R single, and the Gold 6226R dual, and range from $169 to $374.25 a month in the US through to $249 to $549 a month in the EU.

The plans offer ascending levels of cores, RAM, SSD storage, backup disks, and bandwidth, with all three including a 250GB Acronis cyber backup. There are also three value bundles for each server, including threat stack oversight intrusion detection systems, higher levels of Acronis backup storage, and the ServerSecurePlus service for Linux.

What is web hosting?

Image Web hosting works via a provider allowing customers access to its servers through subscription plans, with each server containing storage and bandwidth capacity with which to host one or many sites. It would be too inefficient and expensive for every business or individual to host their own servers. In huge data centers worldwide, web hosts have servers they allow access to for these resources, for a fee. For different needs, there are different types of hosting available at different prices. Shared hosting is most cost-efficient, with resources shared between multiple sites, while the other end of the scale sees expensive dedicated hosting provide individual servers for large sites. Many providers also offer competitively-priced cloud hosting, managed hosting, and virtual private server (VPS) hosting, as well as reseller and WordPress hosting.

Next steps when acquiring web hosting

If you're new to buying web hosting, it's worth educating yourself as to what web hosting is first of all, as well as taking in our tips for choosing a web hosting provider.

We've also outlined our choices for the best web hosting, the best unlimited hosting, the best WordPress hosting, the best VPS hosting, the best cloud hosting services, and the best cheap web hosting, to help you find the right host for your site.