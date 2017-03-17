Say goodbye to the Snapdragon processor, and say hello to the platform

Qualcomm no longer refers to the Snapdragon as a processor, but rather as a platform. It says it is changing the terminology because "Snapdragon is more than a single component, a piece of silicon, or what many would misinterpret as the CPU”.

According to Qualcomm’s press release, the Snapdragon is an anthology of technology, composed of hardware, software and services. Looking at it that way, the word ‘processor’ is unsuitable, and therefore has had to be nixed.

The Snapdragon platform, the company claims, takes the offerings beyond a single chip.

“While the single processor form factor is truly a system-on-a-chip (SoC), housing custom technology like an integrated modem, CPU, GPU, and DSP, there is a lot more going on outside of the chip that is designed to ultimately support a wide variety of devices,” it says.

“Technologies from the RF Front End — without which your mobile device wouldn’t be able to acquire a signal, make a phone call, or surf the web — to Qualcomm Quick Charge, the Qualcomm Aqstic audio DAC, Wi-Fi (802.11ac and 11ad), touch controllers, and finger print technology, are all engineered to work together with the SoC to deliver a superior and smooth user experience.”

With the new terminology, the company hopes to better articulate the value it provides to manufacturers. That can be anything from developing algorithms for great pictures and videos, to making sure the battery in the mobile device lasts long enough.

‘Platform’ – as a word – will be used to describe key user experiences, Qualcomm says, naming camera, connectivity, battery life, security and immersion.

“These experiences are not just for smartphones anymore, but are applicable across verticals such as automotive, IoT, and mobile PCs.”

Image Credit: Jejim / Shutterstock